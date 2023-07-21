During my time in the USA I have voted 13 times for various presidents. There was 6 Republicans and 7 Democrats during that time. Most of these elected officials failed to do what they promised BUT one thing, almost all of them - did walk away when defeated by his opponent and more importantly retired to obscurity.
Of these 12 officials, I voted for 5 Republicans and 7 Democrats, looking back I can consider myself a rather good judge of politicians.
I attended the John Birch Society, Ross Perot & Tea Party meetings and later on found each of them to be Bigoted. These patriotic groups considered anyone outside their minimalist membership to be Leftists and enemies.
Right wingers lost the 2020 election but won’t abide with their defeat. Left wingers don’t have the cohonoones to try explaining to the Right that votes really do count.
Now to the present. Our country is a divided populace. There are the Rightists, Leftist, Evangelist, Confederates, Capitalists, Communists, Republicans & Democrats and a few “good ole boys” all living in the same country. Each and every one in these groups know they and only they are the “True Americans”. Our present day politicians make no effort to hide the lies they utter daily, in fact they seem to take PRIDE in their false utterances.
We the public know the Democrats won the Presidency in 2020. We acknowledge the fact that the Jan 6th Insurrection is acceptable to the outgoing 45th President and his cohorts. Shamefully we, being gullible and indoctrinated are being told by our elected politicians that a large portion of our fellow citizens are either Communists, Socialists, Antichrists, Neo-Nazis or Zionist’s, furthermore isn’t it disgusting to think that we elected these idiotic politicians to office when they espouse such dribage especially when we knew we were electing thieves, liars and incompetents to higher federal office.
We must think, think and think more before we vote. At least we must apologize to our children and their offspring for what we have done to our country & planet earth. Future generations will curse us for our ignorance and stupidity.
Let those who lose elections walk away gracefully keeping their utterances to themselves and congratulate those who defeated them.