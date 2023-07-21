During my time in the USA I have voted 13  times for various presidents. There was 6 Republicans and 7 Democrats during that time. Most of these elected officials failed to do what they promised BUT one thing, almost all of them - did walk away when defeated by his opponent and more importantly retired to obscurity.    

Of these 12 officials, I voted for 5 Republicans and 7 Democrats, looking back I can consider myself a rather good judge of politicians. 

