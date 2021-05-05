I found out about an agenda item two days prior to the Live Oak Planning Commission meeting on April 20, 2021. The item was “Bishop Avenue Truck Parking Project” – a proposed facility to park 80 semi-trucks on Bishop and Hwy 99, open to the public 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
I sent an e-mail to the Planning Commission Director with my concerns. He responded and cited “California State Planning Law only requires public hearing notices to be sent to property owners within 300 feet of the project. The project will have no impact on surrounding streets. The proposed trucks will only be allowed to travel along the portion of Bishop Avenue that will be widened for the project”.
My property is less than a mile from this proposed project. The requirement notifying property owners within 300’ would have gone to only a few property owners. The parcel this project sits on is 9.7 acres. The proposed 80 truck parking project will sit on 4.52 acres. This site has the potential to add another 80 plus trucks on the remaining 5.18 acres.
I respectfully disagree with the Planning Commission Director that this project will have no impact on the surrounding streets.
Open up the meetings to in-person meetings so we can have an open discussion and perhaps come up with a safer solution for all concerned.
Lynda Greer,
Live Oak
