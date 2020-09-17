This is in response to the letter from Edwin, published Sept. 10.
First of all, President Trump never called our dead soldiers “losers and suckers.” The story is false. Twenty-one people (so far) that were on that trip to France with the President have said it was never said. Including, ironically, John Bolton. It was a lie. It was “fake news.”
President Trump has a great deal of respect and love for our military men and women. He has worked with the Wounded Warrior Project for years. He and Melania visit Walter Reed injured soldiers nearly every week. Melania is exceptionally gracious to the staff and family of the wounded. He has asked to be notified when any dead soldier arrives at Dover from overseas. So, day or night, President Trump stands on the tarmac and salutes and then says “thank you” to the flag-covered coffin before the remains are sent to the family for burial. President Trump respects our military.
He promised to get our troops back from the endless wars in the Middle East -- and he’s doing it. He has increased the military budget. He has changed the foolish rules of combat invented by the previous administration. He has crafted the Space Force. He is building more badly needed Navy ships.
So, Edwin, take heart. Our President loves our military.
Sunnie Billotte,
Yuba City