I’m writing in response to Maree Gauper’s insightful and very well-summarized letter from Thursday about the book by Dr. Irvin Waller, “Science and Secrets of Ending Violent Crime”. Ms. Gauper pleads with us to elect politicians and others who are committed to realistic preventative practices. While I agree 100% with Ms. Gauper, unfortunately, we are the minority around here. According to the rest in our bi-county area, just the title of the book alone has a “bad” word in it. SCIENCE. I’m sadly reminded that it was these same elected officials (and others) she’s pleading with who giggled like 5th grade boys when death threats were made by their friend against our Public Health Officer, a Scientist, when she attempted to do her job to keep us safe from a deadly virus while it ran rampant in our community, killing our loved ones. What an embarrassing memory that is. I doubt anyone will read the book or watch the webinar, but I sure as hell will. Thanks for the suggestion.
Susie Cauchi,
Yuba City
