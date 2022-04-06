I am writing to respond to the recent mass shooting in Sacramento, and the question, “Will Sacramento’s horror change anything?”
Violent crime tragically ruins lives and communities, yet we know how to stop it. Governments agree on how to get results at the United Nations, but do not act locally, according to Dr Irvin Waller, who recently spoke at a webinar entitled, “Creating Safe Cities,” hosted by the Universal Peace Federation and two of its sister organizations.
Waller’s book, Science and Secrets of Ending Violent Crime, is the result of a lifetime of working to get violence prevention science applied and his frustration with too many preventable tragedies. Investing in effective violence prevention is more affordable and successful than policymakers think, he asserts. A modest equivalent of 10 percent of what they spend on police, courts, and corrections will do it!
Waller lists the following proven ways that cities can cut violent crime and ultimately stop it:
– Limit access to alcohol and guns.
– Family services that help parents learn positive nurturing skills.
– Health services where emergency care embraces critical solutions, such as social support for victims of violence to leave their high risk lifestyle.
– Police solve hot spots but also push potential offenders towards social services.
– Schools teach life skills and ways to regulate emotions (proven programs include SNAP, Becoming a Man), and respect for boys and girls (4th R).
– Youth services that outreach to young men at risk of violence.
We must demand these services from our politicians and only elect those individuals who are committed to such realistic preventive practices. Those who only want to react to violent crime, with more arrests and more incarcerations, need to change their thinking or be replaced.
Maree Gauper,
Wheatland
