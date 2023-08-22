Within the pages of a newspaper, my eyes flit effortlessly from one story to another, never assaulted by flashing gifs, auto-starting videos, banner ads, and pop-ups. The unlit black letters framed against a greyish-white background are easy on the eyes and make extended reading a focused, calming experience. Reading the same stories online, my eyes are subjected to harsh light emissions and tiny lettering that forces me to zoom or pull the glowing screen closer to my face.
Nearly every news outlet’s webpage has become a jumbled mess of targeted advertising, paid content masquerading as real stories, and comment sections that divide rather than inform. In such an environment, comprehension of the story at hand suffers. In the digital realm, stories can be revised, words altered, and entire pages removed at the whim of an authority who takes issue with what was written. With a physical newspaper the story is there, unabridged for the annals of history.