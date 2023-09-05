We Americans are inundated with stories of Republicans hating Democrats and vice versa.  Don’t we the general public know the latest Federal Census called us all AMERICANS. 

We have learned to truly hate in the past decade and most of this can be laid at the feet of our Political parties & news agencies. A good example is “Trump is truly a GOD” according to some, while “Obama is truly above all.” Only God knows the correct answer.

