We Americans are inundated with stories of Republicans hating Democrats and vice versa. Don’t we the general public know the latest Federal Census called us all AMERICANS.
We have learned to truly hate in the past decade and most of this can be laid at the feet of our Political parties & news agencies. A good example is “Trump is truly a GOD” according to some, while “Obama is truly above all.” Only God knows the correct answer.
We the indulgent public now fight with each other over principles such as ABORTION, States Rights, Constitution, Religious Liberty & politics.
We now find a new issue with our Supreme Court's acting as “True Supremests”. Just imagine NINE individuals acting on behalf of 350 million people and supposedly acting judicially on behalf of all. It may be justifiable to call some of these judges total IDIOTS as only a fool would declare his/her mother to be a Secondary Citizen. The Supreme Court has declared that mothers/females no longer have the ability to CHOOSE for themselves and males shall dominate and pass laws at their discretion.
Now to POLITICS - we Americans should hang our heads considering the phase our country is presently is in. Our previous LEADER admittedly LIED to the public regarding his defeat in the Federal elections of 2020. World opinion of the USA is almost negative due to actions of our Lawyers, Preachers, Born Agains, Courts & Politicians.
The upcoming year (2024) will be highlighted by the actions taken to save Democracy. The courts have to decide how to treat the threats levied against Election Workers by ignorant and malicious people. Various States are in the throes of rewriting laws that limit voter rights, they (both parties) gerrymander in order to retain their parties control.
An exalted few in Washington believing in their superiority waylaid the citizens by objecting to the outcome of the 2020 federal election. These people lied, stole & bribed and are now facing prison terms for their skulduggery.
Question is what can we do as individuals to rectify these problems?
We can use the brains the Good Lord gave us and study before voting for a person (we never met and will never meet) who will truly represent us in our towns, cities or in Washington.
Ask questions and demand answers.
Threaten to remove those who do not keep their promises or lie to us the voter.
BUT please VOTE - however keep in mind the consequences of your vote.