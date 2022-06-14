Another witch hunt by the leftists lawyers currently in power! Headlines in today’s, June 11 ’22, Appeal Democrat: “Jan 6 committee to zero in on Trump’s alleged culpability in riot.” The two-year witch hunt to prove President Trump’s collusion with the Russians failed, so now our sadly comical federal house committee is again wasting their time.
Their goal: Destroy President Trump. The house previously impeached President Trump twice before he left office. But that is not enough, huh? While Rome burns (inflation, morality, infrastructure, education, etc.) the emperor (Pres Biden with lackeys Pelosi and Shumer) play their get President Trump fiddle at all costs. Damn America’s needs, its full speed ahead to destroy their enemy President Trump.
Recall that before President Trump left office unemployment was at a 40 year low. International politics was stable, keeping China and North Korea in military check. There were no international wars of aggression during President Trumps four years in office. The border issue was well in check. In stark contrast, another Appeal Democrat headline in today’s paper says that “US inflation quickens to 40-year high, pressuring Fed and Biden.” We now have a sad war of aggression against Ukraine used by the present administration as a scapegoat for rising costs and distribution problems. Illegal aliens without covid vetting are shipped to various cities at taxpayer expense. At school board meetings, parents who complain about gender identity and Critical Race Theory (CRT) currently being taught in K-12 schools are deemed domestic terrorists. So school boards hold closed door meetings so they do not have to listen to parents they disagree with. Is this the new American way?
How did the political left obtain so much abusive power to openly condemn American sovereignty by attempting to destroy our first and second amendment and hence our constitution? According to the present administration they are next to angelic and only are abused by those that don’t agree with them. Did they cheat in the last federal election? Of course not. How absurd. But be sure and watch the documentary “2000 Mules” for conclusive proof of massive voting compromises. Is the DOJ and FBI being used politically to intimidate and silence us Americans? Check out the story of Brandon Straka, but be sure and hear his story as he tells it. He was interviewed by Mike Huckabee on the Huckabee Show recently.
Immigrants come to America for the one-of-a-kind freedom and liberty it offers. Well over a million Nigerians have come to America in the last several years and their average income is above that of the average American. Yet we are deemed a racist nation by the left. When will we American citizens wake up to the false narratives of our leftist government? If you do not agree do not condemn. However, I must judge whether the accusation is true or not. In America we are innocent until proven guilty, at least it used to be that way. Sadly, politics seems to be overpowering American liberties. When Rome burned, Nero fiddled.
Art Fruhling
Yuba City
Editor’s note:
Mr. Fruhling makes several false and misleading claims in his letter. Some of his claims have been parroted by the far-right in an attempt to diminish the seriousness of what happened on Jan. 6, 2021. The Appeal encourages the public to watch the raw video footage of that day that has been presented on two separate occasions and make up their own mind.
The first is a New York Times video titled “Day of Rage: How Trump supporters took the U.S. Capitol.” It can be found on YouTube at https://youtu.be/jWJVMoe7OY0. Prior to the first Jan. 6 committee public hearing last week, this was the most complete compilation of footage the American public had seen. According to the Times, “The New York Times obtained, analyzed and mapped out thousands of cellphone videos, police bodycam recordings and internal police audio to provide the most complete picture to date of what happened — and why.”
The second is the first day of the Jan. 6 committee. The public can watch unedited footage of this public hearing on the Wall Street Journal YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/qr3z2ObaWQM.
With regards to “2000 Mules” by Dinesh D’Souza, this film has been widely debunked about its false and misleading claims by several reputable media outlets.
During testimony, Trump-appointed Attorney General Bill Barr said the following about the documentary: “In a nutshell … I was unimpressed with that. (It’s) singularly unimpressive.”
Barr highlighted the allegations in the documentary as evidence that Trump became increasingly attached to false conspiracy theories in the weeks after Election Day.
He also described a meeting with Trump where he tried to explain the reality of the situation.
“I was increasingly demoralized,” Barr said. “I began to think he had become detached from reality. There was little interest in what the actual facts were.”
It’s also important to note that in 2014, D'Souza pleaded guilty to allegations that he made illegal contributions to a U.S. Senate campaign and was sentenced to five years' probation for committing campaign finance fraud, NPR reported. Trump gave D'Souza a presidential pardon in 2018.
Brandon Straka is a “pro-Trump organizer and social media influencer who spoke at a Washington, DC, rally the day before the US Capitol attack,” CNN reported in January. He was sentenced to three years of probation. Straka, who founded the #WalkAway campaign to encourage people to leave the Democratic Party, admitted to recording himself telling the mob to "go go go" as they reached the Capitol and telling rioters who were wrestling a shield away from a U.S. Capitol Police officer to "take it, take it."
CNN reported that Straka pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct at the Capitol in October. He was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, the maximum fine allowed, and an additional $500 for the damage done to the Capitol building by the mob.
Straka apologized to lawmakers and the police during an hour-long hearing, saying that he was "deeply sorry and ashamed for being present at an event that sent members of Congress running in fear to evacuate a building," and that "no police officer should ever have to feel their life or safety are in jeopardy because they're working at a protest."
In a story that ran on June 14 in the Appeal, it’s important to understand these key facts:
– Giuliani urged Trump to push fraud claims on election night: Before the election was called, former New York City Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani urged Trump to declare himself the victor and push unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud, according to a video testimony from former Trump aide Jason Miller.
– Trump ditched team members who wouldn’t back false voter fraud claims: In the aftermath of the 2020 election, Trump’s team repeatedly told him that allegations of widespread voter fraud were untrue. A frustrated Trump ignored them and replaced his legal team with people who would validate his positions.
– Trump raised $250 million off the “Stop the Steal” campaign: The House Select Committee detailed an effort in which the Trump campaign used false voter fraud claims to raise hundreds of millions from small donors and redirected the money to organizations close to the former president.
– Barr told Trump voter fraud claims were “bogus”: “My opinion then and my opinion now is that the election was not stolen by fraud,” Barr said. “I haven’t seen anything since the election that changes my mind on that.”
The Appeal feels it’s important to understand the many false claims that have been pushed regarding the 2020 election and Jan. 6, along with who is making them, to truly understand the entirety of what occurred on that day, and the damage to our democracy that is caused by continuing to peddle misinformation.