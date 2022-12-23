The 2022 Wreaths Across America program, where citizens purchased and placed more than 2,000 remembrance wreaths on veteran’s gravesites at 7 cemeteries in the Yuba Sutter area, was a huge success. Thanks go to the military service organizations, service clubs, local dignitaries, Cemetery employees, Cindy Lanquell and the Veteran’s Stand down office, Q93, KKCY, and most of all Star Amato and the Appeal Democrat. Most of the wreaths were purchased using the form that the Appeal Democrat published in the paper more than 25 times. The citizens and families in the local area can’t thank you enough!
Tom Walther