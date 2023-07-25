Yuba City Police Brutality Case with $20 Million Settlement: I am asking the Appeal Democrat consider reporting more details of the recent police brutality incident with the $20 million settlement.
After watching the YouTube video of Gregory Gross' arrest, I am appalled about the conduct of the police officer. Since the Citizens of Yuba City eventually pay for the settlement costs, through higher insurance premiums, we deserve the right to know more details. What became of the Police Officer? Was he disciplined for his brutality? Is he still employed by the Police Department? Why wasn't there a Police Supervisor present to stop the brutality? How much of the settlement does the Police Officer have to pay himself? Did the Police Officer have a prior history of complaints of using excessive force? Why did Yuba City continue to employ the Police Officer?