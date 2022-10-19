As a long-time teacher at Yuba City High School, the parent of four children enrolled in Yuba City Unified schools, and treasurer for the Yuba City Teachers Association (YCTA), I write in support of the four YCUSD School Board candidates recommended by YCTA: Londa Lamb (Trustee Area 1), Linda “Lin” Merklin (Area 2), Harjot Kaur (Area 4), and Shari Tucker (Area 5).
As a union of professional educators, YCTA recognizes the influence and importance of the YCUSD School Board in the lives of students, staff, and families. With this in mind, we have carefully considered those on the ballot in November and believe that Lamb, Merklin, Kaur, and Tucker are exceptional candidates we can wholeheartedly support in this election.