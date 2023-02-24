“Your tax dollars for their private school? (2/15/23)” shows that “Their private school” includes parochial or religious schools. This seems like a good idea, since these schools have consistently demonstrated better scholastic achievement, with less money, than have public schools. It could also pressure public schools to improve. A k-8 parochial school on Clark Street made public last month statistics comparing its school with local public schools. I would like a broader choice about where my taxes for education are spent.
The front-page Appeal feature article the next day cites two Yuba City High students requesting that my tax dollars be spent “to secure fully licensed, on site therapists for students seeking help.” I applaud Key and Galyean for working to improve anything, but I’m not convinced this is good use of my money. Seek help at home, at church, or by reading. We need good food for bodily health and good reading material for emotional, spiritual and mental health. The scriptural reading for today (Feb 21) from Sirach 2: 1-11 provides a good start. “Accept whatever befalls you, in crushing misfortune be patient; For in fire gold is tested, and worthy men [are tested] in the crucible of humiliation. Trust God and he will help you … has anyone hoped in the Lord and been disappointed?” If needed, Mental health therapy is available at Yuba City’s Ampla Health and Peach Tree Healthcare.