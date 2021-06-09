Thanks to James P. Carter for pointing out that while the voters in Yuba County voted against having a casino (three times), yet, someone decided to over-rule the voters, and build it anyway. I was appalled when I heard it was going to be called Thunder Mountain, because that name should have gone to the Colusa Casino. As a history buff and writer, factual history is very important, because if we don’t speak the truth, it will get lost forever!
Second, I want to commend Marysville High School Principal, Shevaun Matthews, for recognizing those seniors who have committed their next few years to the military services, as that accomplishment is often overlooked. High school graduation is not just about how many honors you have. Other students deserve recognition as well, such as the sports awards.
Thank you both for speaking up!
Ruth Criddle,
Marysville
Write us and share your views
We publish letters to the editor that follow these guidelines:
• 400 words or less.
• We reserve the right to edit all letters for length, libel, clarity, accuracy, grammar and punctuation.
• Include your name, signature, street address and telephone number.
• The full text of our guidelines is at www.appealdemocrat.com.
• Email: ADLetters@appealdemocrat.com
• Mail: The Open Forum, 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, CA 95901.
• Online: www.appealdemocrat.com.