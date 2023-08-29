While I understand the need to create more housing for Yuba City, I certainly have some concerns that, in my opinion, the various staff reports gloss over concerning the Henson Farms plan.
Jargon and weasel words come to mind. A total disregard for observational analysis as well.
The "ingress" analysis has been blinded by developers telling everyone it will be alright. The traffic study says, "The study concluded that the traffic in all directions is currently within acceptable levels..." Has anyone actually observed traffic in the approved area? Presently, It is horrible. Butte House and the intersection at Washington and the Frontage Road are but two examples. This lack of planning will only make it worse. Use Western Parkway? Really?
Second, the proposed six foot wall around the complex seems to be more of a Border Wall than anything. Is that to keep the apartment residents away from the neighborhood? Sounds like labeling them second class citizens. Horrible.
Bottom line.. this plan seems to follow the poor planning already in place in our town. Be better. Be more visionary.