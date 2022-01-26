Mr. Singh, I am so disheartened at your request to the City Council of wanting to segregate from the rest of us.
I know people from other countries come to the U.S.A. to make a better life for their families. And I am sure life has improved in many ways for all of us who have come to America.
I feel I must remind you that what you are asking of the Council, you already had in India. One of America’s strengths lies in its acceptance of all kinds of people to come and join the rest of us — to come and be One – good citizens of our (yours and mine) country (Yuba City).
I welcome all and wish to know more of you folks, but with your request that would not be possible. Please reconsider your thinking and do not keep the rest of us from getting to know you better.
Norma C. Karwal
Yuba City
Write us and share your views
We publish letters to the editor that follow these guidelines:
• 400 words or less.
• We reserve the right to edit all letters for length, libel, clarity, accuracy, grammar and punctuation.
• Include your name, signature, street address and telephone number.
• The full text of our guidelines is at www.appealdemocrat.com.
• Email: ADLetters@appealdemocrat.com
• Mail: The Open Forum, 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, CA 95901.
• Online: www.appealdemocrat.com.