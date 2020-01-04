So Yuba City planners and officials are talking about how to make the city grow.
But why?
Seems to me they’ve skipped over a critical step: having a balanced discussion about why they believe that growth is a good idea.
Rather, they apparently are automatically buying into the mantra that growth is always beneficial to a city and it’s residents.
Questions abound.
Am I the only one this bothers? Is it truly necessary? Does growth always pay off decades down the road? What about the trade-offs? How does aggressive growth impact congestion, traffic, and the general “livability” of a town or city?
Does growth necessarily equate to a strong quality of life or the encouragement of good paying jobs? Does it help or hinder the growing problem of homelessness?
Studies have shown that growth is decidedly a mixed bag, but so far I’ve seen no evidence that Yuba City officials have engaged in any unbiased discussions about embarking on a plan for increased growth.
Before it’s too late, time to slow down and carefully probe this disputable idea.
–Lee Hixson,
Yuba City