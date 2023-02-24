Article in todays A/D 2/23/2023 did its best to educate the public on the Smart Marketing Revenue Measure that is being debated (hopefully) by our Council members and the City executives. The lengthy article will probably be read by 1% of the AD’s readers, however it is imperative that the populace attend meetings and discuss this proposal.
The council members wish to “pass the buck” by hiring and outside firm to tell them the city is short of revenue, consequently Road Repairs & Public Safety are in jeopardy. However it seems the council itself left Ms. Langley to explain why and how we might get out from under the predicament.
The council persons believe Smart Marketing when paid $175,000 will alleviate some of the problem and will help with the 2024 elections??? (This really needs further explanation). Their blather and explanation of the “American Rescue Plan Act and its effects on Covid 19 has really nothing to do with awarding a contract to Smart Marketing other than stating the city has a $6 million fund available for various expenditures.
Ms. Langley went on to state to the council the various revenue measures that are in the early stage of evaluation. Perhaps she should ask for an NonDisclosure Agreement should her revenue measures become part of Smart Measures suggestions. Then there came the issue of an Ad Hoc committee that would look into the Roads & Safety issues. It appeared to go nowhere. Ms. Langley again reiterated the overall cost and future increases required to fulfill the expenses pertaining to Roads & Safety departments. Somehow these statements would help explain the upcoming 2024 city elections??. Discussions went on regarding the replacement of equipment for the Police & Fire departments, then the issue of the latest Sutter County 1% tax increase and how it would pertain to the City. Ms. Langley stated the Police & Fire departments require 66% of the cities General Fund and should these departments reduce their expenditures the public could be at risk, leaving the Community services and the Public Works (Roads) in jeopardy.
Then came the reason for a Sales Tax increase and why we should Shop Locally. With all the suggestions there appears to be very little need for a Give Away program such as Smart Marketing. The council were voted in to do a job
During the Feb 21st meeting the elected brought up the issue of their honesty and an assumed conflict of interest that could be due to Councils association with Smart Marketing. Four council persons paid “Smart” in the neighborhood of $50,000 to help with their vote getting. I for one received no request for a vote other than seeing numerous placards that claimed the Police and Firemen endorsements.
Nowhere in the Appeals article did the Councilmen/City executives bring up the primary city expenditure, being the Employee Pensions and its UNLIMITED liability. The cost of past, present & future employee GUARANTEED benefits probably exceed all other department costs, however this appears to be irrelevant as the benefactors write the rules.
We the public don't need to expend money frivolously, expenses can be reduced and revenues increased if the public paid attention to those who they vote into office. Pay no attention to endorsements, check the background of those seeking office and talk to your neighbors.
Kudos to Ms. Langley for her efforts and explanations.