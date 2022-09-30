Since 2004 I have routinely traveled across the intersection of Franklin and Wilbur roads in Yuba City to and from work. The pavement there has gradually broken down to a severe degree. I haven’t noted any other intersection in Yuba City this bad.
I kept expecting the city to do reasonable repairs but nothing has been done. Why the neglect? The integrity of the entire intersection has broken down and it is an eyesore. Not only an embarrassment to local homeowners but also to the community during functions at the Y-S fairgrounds: especially during the fair.