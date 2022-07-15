Michelle Downing is my boss. I have worked for almost five decades, she is one of the best bosses I have ever had.
She has become my friend and is a wonderful person. Michelle works 10-12 hours a day. She works weekends. She comes in early.
This is a person who constantly works for the betterment of the Food Bank. She is worth every dime she has been paid and any additional funds she requested.
Cathy Turman
Yuba City
