Is the Yuba Water Agency short changing the City of Marysville?
I read with interest Mary Jane Griego’s June 10, 2020, guest view applauding the “Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors voted to approve $3.5 million in support to the Olivehurst Public Utility District – half of that as a low-interest loan, the other half would be a grant.”
Does the Yuba Water Agency have a bias against the City of Marysville? When Marysville sewer rates were almost doubled a few months ago, I don’t recall the agency offering any help to residents with the increasing costs of the sewer system.
Why didn’t the Yuba Water Agency help Marysville?
– Edward Nemanic,
Marysville