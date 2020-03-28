Today as a human race we are facing some uncertainty. A virus is running uncontrolled amongst mankind with no end in sight -- it truly puts things into perspective.
As a mother of an eight-time California State Rifle Champion, a Junior Olympic gold medalist, and a recipient of a full college scholarship to the University of Nevada for shooting, I am offended at Ms. Ickes Dunbar’s over-reaction with Madelyn Erickson’s photoshoot.
While Ms. Ickes Dunbar makes accurate and excellent points regarding gun safety, as a previous self-proclaimed rifle shooter herself, she should be well aware that every NCAA rifle team posts photos of their shooters in that very posture.
Why? Because they are showcasing the shooter and their sport. Because it’s a photo. Because it’s not about anything other than that.
Shame on you for raining on Madelyn’s achievements and hard work.
Julie Nissen,
Live Oak