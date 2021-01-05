Facts do not seem to have the value they did a few years ago. Still, I would like to lay out a few that bother me.
There is a huge political divide in our nation. Most obvious is that of the two major parties.
Further there is divergent thought within the Democratic Party, with some wanting to go further to the left than others. There is also a division within the Republican Party, and that bothers me very much. There are those who wish to follow the President, and their advocacy is fervent. Others in the party feel that things are going wrong and need to be “fixed.”
I feel that the fervor on both sides is going to lead to a split, and that split will destroy the Republican Party as we have known it, as the Whig Party dissolved and became the Republican Party around a century ago.
The inter-party turmoil is not what our country needs right now. We need to reconcile our differences and find a way to solve the many issues confronting us. An internal struggle will interfere with that, and that will not be good for America. Thank you.
Bob Bush,
Yuba City
