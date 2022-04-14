Re: Traffic lights, Hunter Biden
A couple of things, some of the intersections in Yuba City have travel lights red lights if you will that last long enough before they’re changed for one to read a chapter in a book. Why, for the sake of the gasoline that we’re paying for, don’t they reduce the wait time at these long waiting intersections so that we don’t idle our gas away? And the other thing is why have we heard nothing zip nada in this newspaper about the Hunter Biden laptop scandal believe me it is a scandal. So why?
– Richard Rohrmann
Yuba City
Editor’s note:
News has increasingly circulated on Republican and right-wing media outlets surrounding the discovery of a laptop that was said to have belonged to President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. In October 2020, former President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani gave “a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop” to the New York Post, the New York Times reported. Right-wing media outlets have stressed the hypocrisy that this issue has not been covered properly since that time in the “mainstream media” much in the same way Trump’s scandals were.
Media outlet Vox recently did an update on the issue. Here is a portion of their take on the controversy:
“There were two supposed ‘smoking guns’ about Joe Biden that conservatives touted in the materials. The first was an email the [New York] Post called a ‘blockbuster,’ in which an executive at the Ukrainian gas company Burisma thanked Hunter for the ‘opportunity to meet your father’ in 2015. … This was damning because of the theory that Biden had the corrupt prosecutor general of Ukraine fired to benefit Burisma, and Biden had said he knew nothing about Hunter’s Ukrainian work, but look, a meeting! (Apparently, it was a dinner at Cafe Milano that Hunter had organized, with about a dozen people.) This appears to amount to Vice President Biden seemingly going to one dinner.
“The second involved a business venture that Hunter tried to set up with a Chinese energy tycoon in 2017 (after Joe Biden was no longer vice president). One email mentions that the equity split would include ‘10 held by H for the big guy?’ A former business partner of Hunter’s named Tony Bobulinski came forward to claim ‘the big guy’ was Joe Biden. But a subsequent email from Hunter says his ‘Chairman’ gave him ‘an emphatic no,’ and a further email clarifies that the chairman is his dad.
“So this amounts to Joe Biden apparently refusing some deal Hunter tried to enmesh him in. An alternative possibility is that Joe was not actually ever involved and that Hunter had just been throwing his name around. By Bobulinski’s own account, he briefly met Joe Biden the day before and after an event, and the former vice president only said vague things to him (and the proposed deal never came together in the end).
“All of this was indeed covered in the press in October 2020. So the real objection from conservatives is that they didn’t get the narrative they liked out of the mainstream media.”
The Washington Post also recently covered this story and revealed potential issues with the narrative being pushed in right-wing circles. The owner of the store where Hunter Biden allegedly dropped the laptop off for repairs three years ago is John Paul Mac Isaac.
Here is a portion of The Washington Post’s reporting on the matter:
“Last month, The Washington Post was able to publish a report based on a copy of material that we obtained from a Republican activist named Jack Maxey who’d gotten it from Rudy Giuliani. We had multiple experts examine the contents of a hard drive that purported to contain the laptop’s contents, validating tens of thousands of emails as likely to be legitimate. But an enormous amount of the material on the drive couldn’t be validated as legitimate, in part because of the game of telephone that the material had undergone by the time it reached us. (The report notes that efforts to obtain the material in 2020 were rebuffed.)
“‘The experts found the data had been repeatedly accessed and copied by people other than Hunter Biden over nearly three years,’ our report explained, with those we spoke with being unable to ‘reach definitive conclusions about the contents as a whole, including whether all of it originated from a single computer or could have been assembled from files from multiple computers and put on the portable drive.’
“Here, again, the timeline is iffy. Delaware law indicates that he could assume ownership of the laptop after a year. But he obtained the laptop in April 2019 (at the same time that conservative media was beginning to focus on Hunter Biden’s relationship with a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma) and gave it to the FBI that December. He said that he was alarmed by the failure of the laptop to come up during Trump’s first impeachment investigation. That effort ended in February 2020, before a year had passed.
“What Mac Isaac said next, though, is what was most noteworthy. When he did his ‘deep dive,’ he said, he ‘saw a lot of photos’ — but ‘did not see a lot of photos that are being reported to (have been) seen.’
“‘I do know that there have been multiple attempts over the past year-and-a-half to insert questionable material into the laptop as in, not physically, but passing off this misinformation or disinformation as coming from the laptop,’ he said. ‘And that is a major concern of mine because I have fought tooth and nail to protect the integrity of this drive and to jeopardize that is going to mean that everything that I sacrificed will be for nothing.’
“In other words, Mac Isaac says that he has seen claims about what the laptop contains that don’t actually reflect what he saw on the laptop at the outset. Or, presumably, sees now, as one of the few people that might still have an unlittered copy of its contents.
“Here’s where The Washington Post’s discovery that folders were added becomes more important. We have evidence that the portable hard drive had something added to it both before and after the New York Post’s original story — and here’s Mac Isaac agreeing that some of what he’s seen presented as coming from the laptop was never on there. This is why provenance matters in journalistic investigations. Just because Rudy Giuliani says that material came from a hard drive is not reason to assume it did — particularly when he’s on-record as disparaging the idea that the material should be vetted before being reported on.
“Hunter Biden remains under federal investigation for possible violations of tax law. The material on the laptop (assuming that the laptop itself is Biden’s, which is also not entirely settled) may play a role in establishing his guilt or innocence. But the mythical contents of the laptop that have been so fascinating to the right for the past 18 months are — at least at times — not probably that.”
For state, national and world stories, the Appeal-Democrat has access to articles from the Tribune News Service – a service similar to the AP but reliant on media outlets such as the Los Angeles Times, New York Daily News, Bloomberg News, the Orange County Register, The Dallas Morning News, and many others.
Because these outlets have not reported on this issue, the Appeal has not been able to share any developments related to Hunter Biden’s laptop. The reason these outlets, many of which could be considered right-leaning by some, have most likely not been writing about this issue extensively is because the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop are still being questioned as to their validity and how President Joe Biden is actually directly involved with the alleged contents, as explained above.
Also, our space for news in the Appeal is very limited. As an editor, I try to select and prioritize stories that have an actual and very real impact on the residents of Yuba-Sutter and California. Those stories will always be a priority for me as they are the ones that have an impact on the most people here.
If there is a story that is worth covering and can be verified correctly, then it will be written about and discussed in a wide variety of media outlets. Nearly any reporter, no matter how they feel politically, wants to be the one to break an important story – there have been plenty of media outlets that have covered scandals and misdeeds related to liberals and Democrats.
For me personally, I do not care if a story or issue relates to a Democrat, Republican, liberal, or conservative. It’s about right and wrong and trying to present real, verifiable information to the public so they can decide for themselves who may be telling the truth.
– Robert Summa
Editor of the Appeal-Democrat