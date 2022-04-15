Re: YC homeless workshop
Like many communities in California, Yuba City has been experiencing a very visible homeless issue. The pandemic has clearly made things worse. The latest homeless count (Point In Time) was not done as in years past, but even the estimates show a jump of about 10%. Recently, the Yuba City Council called multiple departments together to give an update of what the City’s efforts have been. At that meeting, the City showed that in less than a year the total cost of dealing with homelessness had increased from 5% to almost 9% of all police and fire calls – an estimate of over half a million dollars citywide. Councilman Harris was probably the wisest of the group stating that continuing to throw money at the problem is not the answer and that any solution needs to be thoughtfully done.
One thing that was mentioned multiple times during the meeting was the need for “beds” to send the homeless to. I asked at the latest Yuba-Sutter Behavioral Health meeting – do we have enough space to place these individuals? The lead at Sutter County Health and Human Services stated that there is a long wait list for services and some homeless may not qualify based on their current assessment policy. There is a long wait list.
Solving the problem is by no means an easy task, but there were three main concepts that came from the meeting that I think warrant some real consideration. The first is increasing the space available for individuals to go to get the treatment they need. The liaison work is only as good as the space you have available in the next step to getting individuals with mental health or addiction issues off of the streets. Many homeless qualify for public assistance and, if space were available locally, the individuals could be taken off the streets immediately and for little to no cost to the City. However, our community has to be open and prepared to give them an opportunity – which means any facilities the City plans for have to go somewhere in town. We cannot have the “not-in-my-backyard” mentality if this is going to work.
The second solution came from the Public Works department head – create a beautification crew. The suggestion of having two full-time employees to assist code enforcement and police with clean-up efforts will help to keep up with the illegal dumping of trash and graffiti along public roadways and public areas. This was one of the things that City employees stated adds to the high-visibility of the issue.
The last concept was to create a “homeless court” as can be seen in 19 other counties in the state. These special court sessions are designed to resolve outstanding misdemeanors and reduce barriers to housing and employment. Councilwoman Espindola stated that other communities have had some positive results when this was implemented. I think our community could use some positivity as well.
What about the other issues causing homelessness? Maybe the City will address those at the next planned homeless meeting. It is a lot to wrap your head around. I can only hope that the City was paying as much attention as I was.
Heather Esemann,
Yuba City