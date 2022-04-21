Re: Tea Party forum
The AD covered the Tea Party candidate forum and printed an article on April 20th. I was struck by the candidates' response to the first question they were asked which was "The purpose of government?" Seems like an easy enough question yet almost all of them got it wrong. The purpose of government is first and foremost to provide for the "common defense". This is true from the first level of government, which is the family, up to and including international ie. NATO combating communism in Ukraine. Defense is usually in the form of combating crime or an enemy but, also includes acts of nature such as flooding or fires.
The second purpose is to serve the "common good". Just as the mother & father try to do what is good for their family, so does government try to address the Common Good at their respective levels. In accordance with state and federal constitutions, responsibilities have been delegated to each level. To be effective, persons seeking elective office would be wise to recognize this going in. They will get a lot more done for the people they represent.
Of course government has other functions such as collecting taxes, monitoring commerce, etc But the basics are to Protect & Serve.
Ms. Ortega: wants her government to protect the people from all outside agencies. She alleges that the county is the last line of defense; where I would say it is the first line of defense. (ie. Represent the people as opposed to fighting our fellow Americans.) She, evidently would isolate and go to an authoritarian form of government. She would deny the benefits and problem solving capabilities derived from living in a democratic country.
Mr. Mallow: also asserts that the county is the last line of defense serving the people. This view is echoed in upper mid-west states where government above county level is not recognized as they are "too far removed from the people." One state governor went so far as to say the militia in her state were there to combat United States forces.
These comments by Ms. Ortega & Mr. Mallow probably received a warm reception in the Tea Party forum. Must confess that I have a difficult time envisioning our country continuing to exist as a peaceful nation under such a philosophy. I see counties having armed conflict with each other as they tried to force their views on other counties. (ie. You are denying me water!) Someone probably needs to look at the end game???
Mr. Vasquez: says the sole purpose "is to keep people safe." "Other than that, it's to stay out of their way so that they can enjoy their liberties that are guaranteed by the constitution." Evidently he would divorce himself from "Serving the Common Good". This is just silly. Government has so many more responsibilities. What if a company that slaughters pigs decides to set up business in a residential area. Are you going to allow this? He has the right to use the property as he sees fit, right?
Mr. Kramer, Mr. Messick & Mr. Bagley: all say the purpose is "to represent the will of the people." Yet, during this ongoing pandemic the majority of the people wore masks and got vaccinated while our elected officials caved to a vocal minority. They could have shown a modicum of responsibility for the common good and prevented many, many hospitalizations and deaths. It is one thing to talk the talk and another to walk the walk. Public officials must sometimes make decisions based on logic not the passion of the moment.
Mr. Cross: doesn't even address the question. He instead says "it is our job to insure there is a consensus." Good luck with that one! Right or wrong, he evidently has a cynical view of those who serve our government.
I applaud Mr. Flores' foresight to avoid this forum. I believe it shows he has a more conventional view of the purpose/role of government. (At least I hope that's the case.)
David Hudspeth
Yuba City