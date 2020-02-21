Re: Museum
I wish to invite all in the Yuba-Sutter area to partake of an exhibit at the Sutter Community Memorial Museum on the farm worker experience.
The exhibit is entitled “In the Fields of the North” and is ongoing from January 11 to March 1. The photos on display represent three decades of work by renowned photo journalist David Beacon.
Jessica Hougen, head curator at the museum, has acquired an exhibit that is at once poignant and revealing.
This is how farm workers have lived and continue to suffer in harsh condition even in 2020.
Their faces are haunting unforgettable images in these large black and white photos. But even though the hardship and cruelty is evident, there is an element of hope that shines through.
Mr. Beacon, has captured powerfully the souls of these farm workers through the years.
Myself, my sister Cristina Reveles, and my brother, Dr. Francisco Reveles, worked in the fields when we were children.
Many memories came back with each photograph on display. But as we reflected on our farm worker experiences, we agreed that the dreams we held on to, even on those hot, dusty days, pushed us forward.
Much of the credit for this is a tribute to our parents, Jose and Magdalena Ortiz Reveles, who encouraged us to learn and do well in school. Eventually we all graduated from college.
Come and see this wonderful exhibit.
A special invite goes out to local farm workers in the Yuba Sutter area. This exhibit is a well deserved tribute to you.
Magdalena Reveles,
Yuba City
Re: Vindman
In reading Mr. Billy M. Cooper’s letter to the editor, he makes a crucial mistake regarding Lt. Col. Vindman.
The Military Officer’s Oath states: “I, [name], do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”
There are two points here: 1) support and defend the Constitution (not the President); and 2) defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign, and domestic.
LTC Vindman did his duty as an officer and told the truth about the actions of a corrupt President who attempted to bribe a foreign government to intercede in the democracy of the United States.
For this, Vindman should be commended as a hero for defending the Constitution and U.S. democracy.
Russell Vague,
Yuba City