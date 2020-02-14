RE: Presidential overreach
All veterans are familiar with the UCMJ, those rules affecting all who have served or are currently serving in any branch of the military.
These were standardized and became effective in May of 1951. The procedures are specified. Courts-martial have a convening authority who can change some aspects of any case.
In serious charges, any one of 4 intermediate courts the specific military branch can also do so. The next level appeal is the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces.
The final level is the U.S. Supreme Court.
Recently, the President stepped into this process involving a convicted member of the Navy, feeling that all these military folk didn’t know what they were doing.
Now he has let it be known that his advisor, Roger Stone, has been wrongly treated. The DOJ under Bill Barr stepped in to interfere with the sentencing of the this convicted man.
This is not how our justice system was meant to work. “. . .liberty and justice for all” means just that: the same for all of us. There should be no special treatment for those in high places.
That is how treatment in countries without democracy works.
To those who totally support the President, I ask how much more of our democracy are you willing to forfeit?
Thank you.
Bob Bush,
Yuba City
RE: Cat Killer
There is a sick cat hater and killer in my neighborhood.
I am sad to report that there is a sick person on my street that shoots cats with a pellet gun.
Today (2/6/2020) I had to put one of my cats down at Sutter County Animal Control because a pellet struck its spine and paralyzed my cat from the waist down.
A few neighbors have sited, including my cat, that this is the 5th cat they have seen shot.
I’ve seen this person walking down the street with a pellet gun one day, and when I reported him to animal control, he lied straight to the animal control Officer’s face.
I want everyone in my neighborhood to be aware that your pet is not safe in this neighborhood.
Ernie Pantaleoni,
Yuba City