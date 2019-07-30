Re: Mueller Report
After the Mueller congressional testimony of his report, President Trump declared the “witch hunt” is over…it was all a hoax. But to me, and certainly not to Robt. Mueller, it definitely was not a hoax.
Neither he nor the Republican congressmen, acknowledge what the Mueller Report stated about the Russian interference in our 2016 presidential election. The report stated there were 140 contacts between Trump associates and foreign nationals linked to Russia. It’s clear that they welcomed the help and utilized the information in their 2016 campaign.
Recently, the Senate Intelligence Committee reported the election systems in all 50 states were targeted by the Russians in 2016. In spite of this report, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked the advancement of legislation to secure the nation’s election system. Presumably because Trump said he would not alert the FBI if a foreign government tried to offer damaging information on his 2020 election opponents.
The report revealed that hackers working on behalf of the Russian government targeted state and local voter registration databases and managed to access elections systems. The attack shows that our current election systems are susceptible to foreign interference, and will only become more vulnerable as hacking methods are refined.
Voting in free, fair, and secure elections is the foundation of American democracy. Think carefully about this: Trump and Republicans will allow foreign governments to interfere with our elections. If Trump is re-elected, the Russian hackers will have four more years to refine their methods.
Get serious folks: this threat is real. The onus is on each of us to preserve our democratic freedom for the coming generations.
Fred Kawashima,
Yuba City
Re: Swimming Pool
I don’t know the big fuss about the Gauche Aquatic Park. If they want to shut it down, let them do it.
I live in Sutter and we have a beautiful pool in Sutter. I would think that they could make arrangements to practice swim there. Sometimes you have to sacrifice a little time and effort by going to a neighboring town who cares about family and children swimming.
Morehead Family Community pool a diamond in our community. So why not check it out and see what they have to offer? And the GAP isn’t the only pool in Sutter County.
(I think Yuba City has a champagne taste on a beer budget!)
George Villalpando,
Sutter