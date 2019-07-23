Re: Gold Sox baseball
As an avid Gold Sox baseball fan, we would like to thank Tommy Lininger, the players and coaches, the staff, owners, horn section, and John Black for a wonderful baseball experience this year.
As the season ends we only look to another year of baseball fun next year.
John and Donna Hickman,
Marysville
RE: Swimming Pool
As a member of the Yuba City Council when the Gauche Aquatics Park project was approved, I , as other Council members and staff, looked at it as a benefit to the whole community. A quality of life issue and a jewel for our community.
It was never looked as a way to make money for the City General Fund. No recreation program or facility can function without a subsidy from the City.
Not many could afford the programs if the fees were to pay the full cost. Seniors use GAP to maintain and improve mobility and pain control, adult swimmers use it to get the benefits of swimming, kids learn to swim and be safe around the water, and, yes, FRAC uses the pool, and pays a tidy sum, for the local kids to practice their sport.
I sincerely hope that alternatives can be found. If there is enough money for new equipment, pickle ball courts, a new park at Harter and Butte House, none of which will see the utilization levels of the GAP, and with no fees for use, then maybe the GAP can be saved for the year-round use as it was intended.
Karen Cartoscelli,
Yuba City