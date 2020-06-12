Re: Hospital protocol
Right now I am sitting in my vehicle outside of our one and only hospital. I live two cities away and had to drive my mother here due to an accident.
I am not allowed in due to the state's regulations regarding COVID-19. Under any other circumstance, I would agree with this policy.
However, my mother is prone to deep feelings of anxiety and panic attacks. Furthermore, she will often just pretend to have understood what a doctor is telling her or will completely misunderstand and not clarify what she is being told.
In the rush to get to a car and drive the two towns over to get to the hospital neither of us was thinking of grabbing her phone. She didn't even have on shoes. Now, there is no way for me to get updates. Is she having panicked thoughts? Have they given her anything for pain? Did she tell them her allergies?
I have a mask. I have no symptoms and have remained quarantined with my mother despite all the reopening.
This is wrong. I am her caregiver and her medical proxy. I should be allowed with her.
State policy should take this into consideration. I believe the current policy is putting my mother and others like her in danger.
Jennifer Guzman,
Live Oak
Re: Defunding police
I am a 70-year-old white woman, and do not profess to understand all the dynamics going on right now. This is not to be pro/con anything. I just want to express some views from someone who has four generations of police officers in my family.
As a white female teen, I was given "the talk" about how to act around police officers--that is not only a black thing. All of my friends were taught how to act with a police officer. The rules are the same: Be respectful, do as they tell you, don't act suspicious, show your hands and face at all times, etc.
Police are supposed to be always looking for the "what if." They are supposed to be watching for how things go wrong. They are supposed to be suspicious.
I understand that there are those officers that find the power a control issue, but those officers are few, and more than not, police are just as happy to solve things without violence as the individual is.
All this talk about defunding the police is just crazy.
So now, San Francisco is not sending police to non-violent situations. They are sending non-armed volunteers to handle complaints about homeless, family arguments, etc.
How wonderful for that department to have someone who can see the future and know that those calls will stay non-violent.
Teresa Kauk,
Yuba City