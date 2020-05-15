Re: Distance learning
As part of their distance learning science class, Amy Edward’s 3rd and 4th grade students at the Yuba Environmental Science Charter Academy have been watching National Geographic explorer classroom live daily during online distance learning.
National Geographic offers an explorer classroom every day at multiple times a day. Ms. Edwards’ class has been able to explore many subjects including frogs, cotton top tamarins, sea cows, sea sponges, the arctic, the science of snow and the National Geographic archives. They hear directly from scientists, journalists and explorers.
For one session Edwards’ students were invited to join the live broadcast. Third graders Jessi Anderson, Mackenna White, and Lariah Hyatt even got a chance to be live on screen asking questions of Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) scientist Julie DeMarines.
Although this is a stressful and challenging time, many organizations have risen to the occasion and are offering exciting resources for teachers and students who are finding their way in the new territory of distance learning.
These students are grateful to be able to be a part of that opportunity. Stay curious!
-- Louise Miller, principal/superintendent,
Yuba Environmental Science Charter Academy
Re: Reopening confusion
In the official stay-at-home orders from Dr. Phuong Luu, the Bi-County Health officer stated, “Facial coverings are required to be worn when social distancing is not achievable around people who are not part of your immediate household,” according to the Yuba County website.
However, in the Tuesday, May 5 Appeal edition, Dr. Luu is quoted as saying “it is likely not possible to social distance at a grocery store or big box store and that facial coverings are highly recommended.”
It took only one day of the new order to go from required to highly recommended.
Also, I observed a day care open with several children playing right next to each other in the outdoor playground.
The need to get out and back to work is understandable, but ignoring safety while we try to normalize could lead to many more deaths.
–Gay Galvin,
Marysville