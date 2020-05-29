Re: Civility
On Saturday (May 23), the editor asked us to be civil to those with whom we disagree. How can I be expected to be civil to those who for selfish reasons make the world more dangerous for me?
Those are the people who are Trump cult advocates, and have religious or anti-government reasons. These are the people who flaunt gatherings, refuse to wear masks when in groups, and some of the few other suggestions on how to limit the spread of the virus.
Every time one of them refuses, in the name of religion, etc., to take to heart any of these suggestions, they make it just a bit more likely that I, and those who are doing all we can, will test positive and possibly die. So, Mr. Editor, tell me why I should be nice to those who could care less for the lives of their fellow citizens?
--G. Michael Paine,
Marysville
Re: Constitutional rights
In today’s edition (May 29) of the Appeal-Democrat in Our View the statement was made “Making this a matter of constitutional rights and partisan politics… we should rise above all that.”
Personally, I will not rise above the Constitution of the United States of America. The pandemic should return U.S. citizens to the intents of our constitution and its Bill of Rights as well as the spirit of the Declaration of Independence. As citizens we should all be aware of and live under its original intents. It is each citizen’s responsibility and privilege to determine his/her position on governmental laws and edicts. Why? Because our government is “by the people and for the people.”
We should never “disrespect” fellow citizens living or dying through hardships. However there are important issues that should not be ignored. Modern Medicine on Feb 22, 2018, referring to a John Hopkins article, reported that over 250,000 US citizens die each year from medical malpractice. We don’t close down essential services to keep citizens safe from that. Also, as of May 4, over half the U.S. counties have no covid-19 deaths and only a small fraction have over two deaths. Does that justify a one size fits all declaration? Further, four state governors paid elderly care facilities to take covid-19 patients. Was this policy well thought out?
If the issues stated above are those that we should “rise above” I respectfully disagree. Our First Amendment allows freedom of speech implying that issues should be freely and unbiasedly discussed without throwing stones at opposing views. Freedom of speech implies accountability to unbiased journalism as well as listening respectfully to all sides of an argument. If we as US citizens are to come together we must allow and encourage opposing views.
-- Art Fruhling
Yuba City
Re: Remembering son
I’m writing this as a reminder to the people of Yuba City. My son Matthew Gonzales was shot and killed on February 4, 2016. He was only 15 years old.
Despite what the police think or have said, my son was not a gang member. He was shot in the back in the middle of the afternoon on the street he played on as a child, right across the street from where he played baseball for eight years of his short life.
My son would have turned 20-years-old this May 31st.
I still sit in disbelief at the thought of him not being here. Disbelief which turns to anger knowing that the person/people that took his life that day are still out there, living their lives without care or worries. Enjoying their families and friends while all I’m left with is the memory of my son. Memories along with the hopes and dreams of what could have been.
All the things we, as parents, want for our kids; mine died with him on the street that day where I held my baby boy for the last time as he struggled to take his last breath.
I don’t wish that final memory of my son on anyone. That memory still haunts me and probably will for the rest of my life, but I wouldn’t have had it any other way. I thank God that I was there and that my son didn’t die alone.
What I still struggle to understand is why people feel the need to be so cruel. Two years after his death his friends and I cemented in a beautiful cross where he died. Not even a week later it was broken out of the ground and we never did recover it. Things have also been removed from his place at the cemetery.
So this year on what would have been my son’s 20th birthday I want to make a wish for him. I wish that someone would be brave enough to come forward with any information that they might have regarding my sons murder.
Please, if you won’t do it for him, then do it for me. Put yourself in my place. How would you feel? Thank you.
Happy heavenly 20th Birthday kid, I miss you and love you so, so much.
-- Carina M. Mendoza,
Verdi, Nevada (former Yuba City resident)