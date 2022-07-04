Re: Pickles
In today’s paper I see Pickles removed and Fminus Dailies added. Why??? Pickles is one of your best cartoons!!
Mary Nation
Colusa
Editor’s note:
The Appeal-Democrat received several emails relating to the omission of the comic Pickles in Friday’s paper. After reaching out to the service that provides these comics, we were told that Pickles was no longer being distributed by that service. We are currently looking for a solution and we appreciate your patience as we attempt to get Pickles back.