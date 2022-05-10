If you missed the AAUW Garden Tour on May 7, you missed out!
When I asked people who dropped in for the reception at The Brick Coffee Shop whether they had had a good day, they enthusiastically launched into telling me what a wonderful time they had and how beautiful and interesting the gardens were. How they loved listening to the gardeners talk about their gardens. About the variety of the gardens. About what they saw and what they enjoyed. About what was different and sometimes not their taste, but what was clearly the passion and vision of the gardeners. And they were appreciative of the differences.
As I listened, I realized that this is not just the AAUW Garden Tour. It is a true community event. It brings people out into each other's lives. It builds community by helping us see and learn about each other and to feel connections that we may not otherwise feel. It brings people together.
Having people open their gardens to others, having people share a glimpse of others' lives, is a way to open communication between people who do not share common relatives, friends, religion, jobs, politics, or neighborhoods. It’s a step in understanding that we are all humans trying to live good lives.
Thank you to all who participated: the garden owners, the artists and musician who shared their talents, the business and individual sponsors who donated money, products or services, the stores that sold tickets, and the AAUW volunteers (and their spouses) who planned, recruited, and organized all year and then volunteered their time on tour day.
It was a marvelous day.
Martha Bunce
AAUW Marysville-Yuba City
Garden Tour Chair