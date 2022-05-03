Recently I was disappointed to read a letter to this column by a Karen Liggett, in which she trashed the Fellowship of Friends, labeling them a “cult.”
It so irks me when a lesser-known group is thoughtlessly tainted with the scurrilous “cult” label, instantly linking them with mass murderers such as Jim Jones or Charles Manson. I suspect that this is a way of easily denouncing and dismissing a new group because a person may be too lazy or too scared to more thoughtfully investigate it.
Even if one of their leaders raped a boy, which Karen claims, how does that make the Fellowship any worse than certain mainstream Christian denominations which have survived similar scandals?
The Fellowship is an organization dedicated to preserving the highest forms of beauty, knowledge, and culture. Goodness knows, we can certainly use that.
Maree Gauper
Wheatland