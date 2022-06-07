The Appeal Democrat headline of 6 July advanced the agenda of the "Woke Media" by implying that mass shootings are far more common than they actually are. Journalistic ethics might have been advanced simply by stating accurately that mass shootings are PERCEIVED to have greatly increased. The Woke Media has systematically manipulated their reporting to greatly misrepresent the frequency of mass murders. For example on June 5, 2022 NPR incorrectly reported 246 mass shootings, when in fact there were only six, (The Gun Violence Archive). The FBI defines "mass murder" as an incident where four or more people are killed. By this official definition mass murders are in fact still very rare.
In Sacramento last month a mass shooting (with a stolen handgun modified to fire automatically) left six people dead and 12 injured. If the suspect had not been released from prison early then this mass shooting might not have occurred. If the suspect was not provided with $4,500 upon release then the illegal weapon likely would not have been purchased.
51.3 percent of the votes cast in the 2020 presidential election were (indirectly) intended to reform our criminal justice system by significantly reducing state and local police forces and also to not prosecute criminals to the full extent of the law. These now modified public policies were expected to increase the fair treatment of accused and convicted criminals.
None of the proposed reforms now before Congress will reduce mass shootings by criminals with illegal weapons.
Raymond Hasey
Yuba City
—-
Truth be told most of us purchase a gun "Just in case!" Like any tool you buy however it is important to think through the capability you are purchasing.
Out of the barrel of a gun:
– One can get "Simple Justice". (Or you could call 911)
– Protect our democracy, the Constitution and the American way of life. (Considering joining a fascist militia, are you?)
– Hunt for food. (Check the supermarket first)
– Shoot a skeet. (It's fun)
– Ending one's life. (50% of suicides use a gun)
– Accidently kill yourself or someone else. (Happens quite a lot)
– Combat other gangs. (Read about or seen it on the news all the time)
– End all discussion. (Place a gun on the table and opposition goes away)
– Conduct mass shootings. (Happen with monotonous regularity)
– Provide a plaything for children. (Happens way to often)
– Defend one's self & family. (The threat is totally exaggerated)
– Express your point of view in no uncertain terms. (Insures your voice will be heard)
– Terminate a relationship. (Spousal abuse)
– Commit or prevent a crime. (Either way you are more likely to be shot. 911)
– Settle an argument. (The final definitive answer)
– Commit murder. (Average of one hundred per day)
– Do a "Drive By" (Easy pay back. Kills innocent people)
– Equalizes the playing field (All combatants have equal power to kill)
– Obtain a sense of power. (Don't mess with me!)
– Road rage enhancer. (You don't get your car dented by ramming the guy)
Except for shooting skeet, crime prevention and possibly hunting, none of these "Capabilities" of gun ownership are credible in this day and age. In fact one would logically think they are valid reasons not to purchase a gun.
Guns are powerful and capable of causing life changing events by an act of violence. Even if purchased for all the "right reasons" they can have catastrophic unintended consequences. It has been said that the very presence of guns incites more lethal violence. Yet we are willing to allow almost any Joe Schmuck off the street to buy a gun. No training, no background check, no waiting period, no restrictions on manufactures, and on and on..... "Enough."
David Hudspeth
Yuba City