The Declaration of Independence, a great achievement in history.
Benjamin Franklin, George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were just three of the Founding Fathers of our nation. They were smart, courageous and willing to place their lives on the altar of liberty. Liberty from the tyranny of laws without representation and dictated by a motherland ruled by a capricious king.
These three men were hunted and a price was placed on their heads. Many of their own countrymen were loyalists and conspired to defeat the experiment of democracy they were trying to establish.
The Declaration of Independence and our form of democratic government is one of the greatest achievements in history. This document and its attendant Bill of Rights have resulted in a living form of government that has become fair to all, and a source of stability for almost every one of our citizens. I know that our system of government is not perfect. However, I salute and honor these three men for helping to create this noble effort to promote and educate all of us about the strengths of our First Amendment.
Rob Klotz
Yuba City
Re: Pickles
In today’s paper I see Pickles removed and Fminus Dailies added. Why??? Pickles is one of your best cartoons!!
Mary Nation
Colusa
Editor’s note:
The Appeal-Democrat received several emails relating to the omission of the comic Pickles in Friday’s paper. After reaching out to the service that provides these comics, we were told that Pickles was no longer being distributed by that service. We are currently looking for a solution and we appreciate your patience as we attempt to get Pickles back.