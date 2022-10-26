I can go to any auto repair shop, get a good faith cost estimate, and leave feeling satisfied that I paid for what I got. I can take my pet to a veterinarian and know the costs before I authorize treatment. Not so with human healthcare.

Despite the Transparency in Coverage issued by CMS in 2022, and following the No Surprises Act of Jan. 1, 2022, that require insurers to tell you what they will pay, apparently providers have no such responsibility to disclose their rates even though they just treated you.

Tags

Recommended for you