I can go to any auto repair shop, get a good faith cost estimate, and leave feeling satisfied that I paid for what I got. I can take my pet to a veterinarian and know the costs before I authorize treatment. Not so with human healthcare.
Despite the Transparency in Coverage issued by CMS in 2022, and following the No Surprises Act of Jan. 1, 2022, that require insurers to tell you what they will pay, apparently providers have no such responsibility to disclose their rates even though they just treated you.
I had to go to Sutter Urgent Care on Oct. 25, 2022. They were thorough in checking my CA ID & insurance status to establish what I needed to pay up front in order to be escorted to a treatment room. I required some x-rays to determine a diagnosis of my injury.
Upon exiting the exam room and getting a diagnosis, I returned to the front desk and asked to pay for my x-rays. They would not give me a bill so I could pay them promptly. They gave some lame excuse that it had to go through billing.
X-rays are not rocket science, these days. They took 3 “pictures”. The math is not difficult to multiply 3 times unit cost, less any insurance discount. Remember, they were able to calculate my office copay prior to leading me to an exam room.
My previous experience is that medical providers bill when they damn well please to and in most cases is not close to the treatment date. Then they are quick to hand the bill over to collections who tack on their own charges. My experience is that billings can arrive up to 6 months after the treatment date. This is not acceptable.
Just like my auto repair and my veterinary bills, I should be able to pay my bill in full at urgent care and doctor offices. The excuses of x-ray, lab, or EKG, performed on premises and within the umbrella of the facility is not an excuse for separate billing. We should be able to pay the bill upon leaving the premises.
I dealt with this with Sutter 5 yrs ago. I demanded to pay my bill that same day. Finally they gave me an amount and I paid same day. Much to my surprise, they sent me a bill, 30 days later, requesting more money. Seriously? An office exam and 1 x-ray, a simple billing, and now you want more?
Currently, transparency in healthcare costs only apply to hospitals. I think it needs to apply to all healthcare. I get more transparency when bringing my vehicle in for repair and maintenance than I can get with my own body. How is it that CA gives more consumer protection to autos than it does to human bodies?
If I were a car or a cat, I would get more transparent costs of care and maintenance. How is that right?