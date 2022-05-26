Will the water district allow water?
As a way to provide water to irrigation customers in Oregon House and Dobbins, South Feather Water & Power Agency offered to sell water to the Foothill Water Coalition for $39 per acre-foot.
All that would be needed is for the North Yuba Water District directors to allow this water to flow through the Forbestown Ditch, Costa Creek, the Dry Creek Diversion Dam, and the Oregon House Dobbins canal to reach the irrigation customers.
With oversight by the Yuba Water Agency, it would cost the District little more than a resolution and a vote. As of May 20, the District has not responded to this inquiry other than a request by the District's legal counsel to see proof of this offer. See: foothillwatercoalition.org/records.
Charles Sharp
Oregon House