The editor of the AD has it absolutely correct in his opinion piece published on 5/18. I would even take it farther back to their non-support of their own county health officer, Dr Luu. When they are faced with an issue and decide to do the right thing but receive the least amount of pushback they fold. One must make the decision that they know to be right in their heart-of-hearts; have the strength of their convictions and the courage to see it through. Anything less is unacceptable. You may not be re-elected but will have your self respect and the respect of others. And, invariably you will be called upon when the time is right. I believe that.
It is important to define limitations. Right now it would appear that our elected officials are incapable of addressing social issues in any meaningful way. Homelessness and the health and welfare items requiring action on their part must be put on the shelf. They should be satisfied to deal with the day-to-day operation of the city and county until such time as a slate of officials are elected who are better able to fend off the nay-sayers.
It is ironic that the very people who are against these projects have no qualms about turning right around and bitching about how the homeless are having a negative impact on their businesses. These people will never be satisfied and are going to curse you regardless. So why not make a decision and move forward? Damn if you do; damned if you don't! Doing nothing solves nothing, as the editor noted.
My impression is that our elected officials may be well intentioned but lack the resolve to act. As Mr. Trump would say "SAD THING, SAD THING".
David Hudspeth
Yuba City
I am in agreement with the "Our View" article by Robert Summa in the May 18 paper and was so disappointed when the Bonanza proposal was't immediately accepted. Mr Summa is very clear when stating what the Bonanza property offered the city; a much needed, well managed, Homekey low rent facility. Please elected leaders, step up and make the hard decisions that are best for the whole city. We need your broader perspective and strong leadership.
Martha Green
Yuba City
In response to Robert Summa’s Our View article printed May 18, 2022, he made a few egregious generalizations about the citizens of Yuba City and our elected leaders. The first is that ordinary citizens cannot understand the complexities of government and lack long-term vision for government decisions.
The implication is that we simpletons should leave the difficult decisions up to our elected leaders. In general, we do. But it’s not because we don’t understand or pay attention. When we hear of things in our community that concern us, we let them know. We speak up. That’s our role as taxpayers in a representative government. And when enough of us voice the same concerns, we expect our elected leaders to pay attention and act accordingly.
The Homekey project at the Bonanza Inn on Highway 99 sounded like a great idea. It’s unfortunate that it is located along one of the major thoroughfares through our city. Some of us long-time Appeal-Democrat subscribers and Yuba City residents can remember the early 2000’s when former Yuba City Community Development Director, Denis Cook, laid out a vision for our city along with a long-overdue 20 year general plan update. He specifically commented about the outdated, pedestrian-unfriendly nature of Colusa Highway from Plumas Street to Highway 99. Much of it was attributed to lack of oversight and haphazard development over many, many years. Since then, we’ve watched over the past few decades as parts of that plan have been realized, and look forward as other parts are still in the works. Despite the noble intentions of the Homekey project, neighbors and other community members voiced their opinions that a gated, staffed halfway house doesn’t fit their long-term vision and general plan for our major East/West corridor.
Summa’s other egregious assertion is that our local elected leaders have failed to act. A decision that you don’t agree with shouldn’t be confused with inaction. It would have been easier for them to tout the merits of the Homekey project and the Kmart overnight parking project and simply vote “yes” to approve and implement them both. But members of the community and neighboring business owners raised concerns that they don’t want our multi-million real estate investment being used as a homeless parking lot. Our leaders did act. They acted as we expected them to, making the arguably more difficult decision to postpone the project.
Homelessness in our community is a tricky topic. Many have their own opinions about its root causes and how to best deal with it. What role should local government play, if any, in helping these individuals get their lives back on track? And what about those that refuse assistance? And to what burden to the rest of the population does all of this happen? The few agencies that actually have the authority or the means to do something about it are often hamstringed by California law or the prevailing winds of political correctness. If Robert Summa disagrees with our leaders’ decisions, but really wants to make a contribution toward breaking our community’s homeless stalemate, I have a proposal…
The Appeal-Democrat has a fairly large parking lot in front of its headquarters in Marysville. I’ve visited it a few times over the past 30 years, but lately there is rarely more than a half dozen cars parked there. There are many trees and adjacent grassy areas, more than enough room to implement an overnight camping or parking area for homeless families and individuals. Surely NIMBYism (Not In My Back Yard) wouldn’t be an issue, would it? And if the “misinformed” tenants of the many neighboring apartment buildings along Ellis Lake Drive voiced their concerns and objections to such a plan, would you still have the courage to advocate to your publisher and corporate owners for such a righteous and compelling use of their private land?
Jeff Bowers
Yuba City
To the editor, thank you for the excellent editorial of the May 18th edition of the Appeal Democrat. For many of us our city leaders are our friends and neighbors who take on the challenging tasks of leadership for very minimal pay.
That commitment certainly deserves our respect. However, those who elect these friends and neighbors to positions of leadership have a right to expect nothing less than leadership.
Something needs to be done to address the problem of those homeless people who want to contribute to society but who are often the victims of calamitous situations that have left them homeless. A community that provides no support for good people down on their luck is not being wisely led. The entire community benefits when those to whom we give a leg up become productive citizens.
A gated community well monitored and supervised should not be seen as a threat to the surrounding neighborhood but as evidence of a forward thinking and benevolent community. Thank you for your very thoughtful editorial pointing out the limpid response to a well-presented plan to provide housing for the truly needy. Housing the homeless does not blight a community, ignoring them does.
Tom Galvin
Marysville