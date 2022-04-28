Y/S citizens:
We are being bombarded with stories of those we elected to office, Messrs McCarthy, Greene, Trump et al have been proven LIARS and still keep their jobs.
On the other side Pelosi has utilized her position to make a few extra dollars by playing the Stock Market while leading the Democrats and our Ms Feinstein dodders along without knowing what day it is.
Then there are States such as Wyoming , the Dakotas & Wisconsin (with equal voting rights in the Senate to California or Texas) milking Washington and calling for RECOUNTS of the Federal ballots.
Keep in mind when voting - we are responsible when our “Democracy” goes down the drain, after all “we voted these (Americans????)into office” and we are now paying the price.
Please when VOTING think before turning in your completed ballot.
Phil Treanor
Yuba City