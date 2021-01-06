Do all senior citizens understand the progress that has been difficult to understand – namely computers? It seems every piece of information starts by saying, contact “www.”
Most of us came from the pen and pencil era and trying to understand all the technical aspects of this age can be hard. I do not have a computer so I feel so left out of all that has happened. Most of the time I’m unable to speak to a real person.
Does anyone out there agree with me?
Donna Hickman, Sue Davey,
Marysville
