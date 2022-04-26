This Letter to the Editor is in response to David Hudspeth’s Letter to the Editor dated 4-22-22. Mr. Hudspeth’s article is in response to the AD’s article of 4-20-22 that covered the candidate’s forum sponsored by a local Tea Party chapter.
Please excuse my presumption, but I’m not sure why Mr. Hudspeth used 500+ words to get across what seems to me to be his implied thesis: The only candidate that didn’t show is the only one that might have possibly understood the concept “Serving the Common Good.” I applaud Mr. Hudspeth’s journalist style of writing, but he never explained or defined the origins and ideologies of the “Common Good.” Essentially what Mr. Hudspeth suggested indirectly is that all the candidates that showed up for the Tea Party forum were off the mark in their responses and were ignorant of “Serving the Common Good.”
Mr. Hudspeth’s letter made me ponder what “Serving the Common Good” implies. What are the origins of this illusive and very subjective tenet? At first glance it seems to me to imply that among mankind there are commonalities of needs and rights. For example, all people need heat, air, water sustenance, shelter and clothes. Governments establish laws for citizen’s protection, safety and liberty. A question: Without a high degree of morality, might the common good be undermined or even used to destroy? Without honesty, integrity and a desire to selflessly serve constituents the notion of serving the common good is not possible, yes?
On line, I found a lengthy dissertation entitled “The Common Good,” given by the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University. This topic quickly becomes philosophical. The downside is that governments may redefine the common good for their own ideologies so as to subvert the will of the people. In our present governments we are seeing Marxist ideologies such as separating citizens into good and bad classes (CRT, political parties, skin color), allowing social media corporations and large media outlets to censor or cancel citizens they disagree with, fabricating plots to discredit opponents, and so forth. In short, morality, integrity, and serving the needs of this Republic’s citizens has been all but destroyed by unethical governmental overreach and one-size-fits-all policies.
No wonder the candidates did not mention “Serving the Common Good.” Why would they when our present government uses lies, deceptions, and censorship of opponents, thus clearly acting to destroy the “Common Good” of its citizens.
Art Fruhling
Yuba City