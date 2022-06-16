You have an opinion, that's great, but to have a theory there has to be an honest effort to understand the other side. Trying to understand the other side is hard, so we regurgitate politics.
Like a drunk puking on my shoes, I suffer someone's politics. January Six Hearings don't practice logic, neither do 2000 Mules. They practice sick fun. Whatever fact gathering may have considered cross-checking, explaining it is hard so ... Politics.
Anger is fun, feel it for what it is. Invigorating and intoxicating, that's why it's called 'mob mentality'. Sorrow is not fun, like the sorrow I feel for the five peace officers that lost their lives to mob violence. Reporters too often forget and/or gloss over that fact.
All the politics, opinions and logic in the world won't bring dead cops back to their families. The families split by these sick opinions may never heal. That's not Bull $#!7.
Lesley Clarkson
Arboga
—
After Mr. Summa's extensive and very detailed rebuttal of Mr. Fruhling's Letter to the Editor on 6/15 I still feel there are things left unsaid. I admire the fact that Mr. Fruhling unequivocally states "They didn't cheat in the last federal election? Of course not. How absurd.". I assume this is intended to be sarcastic; all evidence to the contrary regardless. He evidently is unconcerned that laws have been broken in an attempt to overturn an election. He does not believe these people need to be held accountable. (So much for Law & Order I guess?) And, these offenses are a direct attack on the constitution Mr. Fruhling claims is under attack by the Left. You cannot have it both ways Mr. Fruhling. (An attack on the Constitution is an attack on the Constitution.)
He wants you to believe the Goal of the Left is "to Destroy (former) President Trump." I for one can tell you unequivocally that that is my personal goal. In the 2020 election I didn't so much vote for Biden as against Trump. I would have voted for almost anybody but him. He is a pathological liar having told over 30,000 outright lies or made misleading statements in four years as verified by fact checkers who do this for a living. (That has to be some kind of record.) Mr. Trump was impeached twice and, had the impeachment not failed because of republicans who voted to acquit, despite the overwhelming evidence, we would have been rid of him early on and had a more honorable president in Mr. Pence.
He would have you believe that the 1/6 congressional inquiry is a waste of time and the sole thing the Left has done or focused on. What a selective memory. Does he not recall the massive effort required to distribute the covid vaccine; The American Rescue Plan (ARP); and the Infrastructure Plan which by the way was a running joke in the Trump administration because they failed to pass anything on infrastructure. Not to mention the Build Back Better Plan (BBBP) which the obstructionist Republican Party and Senators Manchin & Senama blocked. (One can only hope the Left can bring back key elements of that plan and get them through the Senate.) Mr. Biden expressed early on in his presidency the willingness to place Mr. Trump's actions in the past and move forward. He felt focusing on Trump would detract from his vision for the country. But as Mr. Fruhling points out Rep. Pelosi and Senator Schumer were, rightfully, unwilling to let such an aggressive attack on the constitution pass unchallenged. The more I learn about the events of 1/6 the more I'm convinced of their wisdom.
Mr. Fruhling believes that under Mr. Trump everything was fine and dandy. In truth the economy was doing good and unemployment was stable. (This of course was all pre-covid.) However international politics were not "Stable". Mr. Trump had single handedly pissed off most of our allies; and not because he made them pay more in support of NATO but because of his isolationist approach to international strategy/policy and America's interests. The US is a member of the world community in every way possible, commerce, transportation, communications, energy, etc. To deny that and withdraw is idiotic and dangerous for America. Mr. Fruhlings is apparently ill informed about the southern border as Trump's Title 42 regulation is still in effect requiring immigrants to be vetted for covid prior to crossing into the US. Trump’s tax cuts, especially the sharp reduction in the corporate tax rate to 21% from 35%, took a big bite out of federal revenue. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated in 2018 that the tax cut would increase deficits by about $1.9 Trillion. Meanwhile, Trump’s claim that increased revenue from the tariffs would help eliminate (or at least reduce) our national debt didn’t pan out. In fact we had to subsidize our own producer because of reduced markets. Trump gutted the climate/environment. Then we have the worldwide covid pandemic which Mr. Trump refused to take seriously. Tens of thousands or possibly hundreds of thousands died because of his failure to act in a responsible manner. His "Reopen Approach" undermined the battle against the virus and encouraged people to disregard common sense precautions....I will give him credit for the Canada & Mexico trade agreements.
David Hudspeth
Yuba City