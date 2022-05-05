In an April 18, 2022, article, Robert Summa wrote about the Didar S. Bains Park Groundbreaking Ceremony. Yuba City Council dedicated the park in the name of Didar S. Bains, a pioneering Sikh farmer who immigrated to the United States with few financial resources, came to be known as the Peach King of California, formed the World Sikh Organization, and was a founding member of the Tierra Buena Sikh Temple.
But we cannot celebrate Yuba-Sutter’s rich history of immigration in the shadows of Yuba County Jail -- the last county jail under contract with the federal government to hold immigrants in California. Yuba County Jail is notorious for psychologically, emotionally and physically abusing immigrants held there, and if we are sincere about celebrating immigrants in our community, we must end this contract now.
As a native of the Yuba-Sutter area, I am appalled that the Yuba County Board of Supervisors has the power to end this harmful immigration detention contract once and for all, yet refuses to do so. Their failure to swiftly act is unconscionable and is not representative of the Yuba-Sutter area I know and love. In another era, Didar S. Bains, whom we rightfully celebrate the life of, may have been detained at Yuba County Jail.
Together, community leaders, congressional representatives and supporters can end the contract between the Yuba County Sheriff's Department and ICE once and for all. The time to terminate the contract is past due.
Ysa Gomez-Gonzalez,
Yuba City