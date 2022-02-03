Hello, I’m a Sutter County resident and I just saw the article posted about Dan Flores getting hired by Marysville. There are many problems with him being hired by Marysville whilst already being employed as the Sutter County Supervisor. It is a conflict of interest as well as a poor distribution of resources all while paying far too much money to a single public servant. Someone else without any conflicting interests or ulterior motives should have been hired for this position. On top of it all your newspaper shows partiality by not sharing and exploring both sides of the argument. The name of your paper is the Appeal Democrat which literally translates to an earnest request to an advocate of democracy. Democracy meaning government by the people exercised directly or through representatives. So, as a member of this community I am earnestly requesting that your paper sees and writes both sides. There is more to be explored than a fluffy piece about a man who hasn’t truly been a public servant. Dan Flores has not been a great local support with COVID rules nor has he done much for our community. At this point it seems as though he doesn’t truly care about Sutter County, and if he intends to take care of Marysville the same way he has Sutter County what a horrible thing for two communities to suffer because of one man.
Savvy Bird,
Yuba City
