... So I shall stick by one thing in life that made me very proud: I was once a Boy Scout and the Scout Law is like the Magna Carta or the Ancient Knights. I shall not ever lie and how proud I am that I can say that I would rather be known as an honest, decent man, rather than the rich man in town.
You cannot buy honesty, and I don’t like to preach. But when I remember where the old hobo jungle was, it saddens me. They jungled up in the middle of a blackberry patch, about where the restroom is now in the river bottoms.
The Bo would get off the freight and head for the jungle. He was welcome if he brought something to add to the Mulligan stew. He would sleep there and take the morning freight north. He never stayed unless he was working.
Get this straight and do not insult a fine old American tradition: A bum stays and does nothing; a tramp goes but is not much for work; a hobo is a romanticist, a poet, but above all he has the wanderlust and above and beyond all that he is always looking for work.
Sad to say, when I was a kid all those folk were lumped together and when our big yellow bus lurched around the corner of 1st and E street, taking a hard right, the windows were pushed down and there were screams of “wino-wino-wino!” And in those days there were the elderly Chinese gentlemen who sat out on their 2nd floor porches and I had often wondered if any of these old Chinese knew they were being called wino and if they knew what that word meant.
As a child I looked forward to the medicine and kitchen truck man and all his wonderful little jars and bottles. So did the loggers, who were unable to get the good stuff and had to get vanilla extract and for sheer cussedness, there was nothing that could beat a Vanilla extract drunk. So that was usually hid well and only shown to the housewives. Another cheap drunk was sterno, or canned heat, and back in Wisconsin and during Prohibition, I doubt if there was a farmer in Columbia County who didn’t have a still up and running. John Dillenger had once come through our little town, but no one said a word.
Years ago, Mike Bluett and I were eating at the Victory Cafe on G Street. A fairly clean Bo came in and sat on a stool next to us. Mike, he ran the Bluett Printing shop at 207 E, and was a fairly quiet guy who was always a good friend.
We talked, barely noticed the fellow next to us and we all got up and left. Well the next day, Mike and I were sitting on those same stools, eating, and sooner rather than later in walked this same Bo that we broke bread with the day before. He acted a little flighty.
He looked at Mike and said, “Member me? do ya?” Mike put his coffee down and said, “Well ... “ and the guy said quickly “Yeah? I’m the guy you fellows stiffed yesterday... I thought I would show you something.”
He took a dossier from his coat and it had his picture and identification from his managerial position in Eastman Kodak Corporation and some numerous stocks and other corporate trivia. He said, “Sometimes a guy doesn’t know who he may be talking to.” Ever pleasant Mike offered his hand and assured him we were not the type to stiff anyone “and this one’s on me.” And Mike pointed to the coffee and we left. Happy to know that, at least we had shown the guy a little hospitality.