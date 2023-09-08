Did you know that last year approximately 98 seats were filled in middle school honors courses and this year there are 551 seats filled? Accelerated course offerings are once again ramping up across middle and high schools in MJUSD schools. Our students can do it!!
MJUSD middle schools offer a robust selection of Honors courses to support acceleration for students which is a powerful testament of our students' drive to excel and the dedication of our teachers to design courses that prepare students for their success in high school Honors, Advanced Placement and Dual Enrollment college courses.
Acceleration makes a significant impact on a student’s future academic and professional success through increased critical thinking, creative expression of learning, and improved study skills. The options are open to students who can demonstrate their interest and willingness to learn the subject and perform at a higher and more rigorous level. If they put their mind to it, they can do it.
MJUSD Director of College and Careers, Ms. Larson and Education Services Director, Ms. Stratton work collaboratively with teachers to offer training and workshops directed at building a culture that supports increased college and career readiness. The district is also designing parent education and information events to share more information about the acceleration pathway at MJUSD so that parents can make informed decisions when working with their students for course selections next year. To learn more about the honors courses available, contact Ms Amy Stratton, Director of Curriculum at astratton@mjusd.k12.ca.us.