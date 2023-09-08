Did you know that last year approximately 98 seats were filled in middle school honors courses and this year there are 551 seats filled? Accelerated course offerings are once again ramping up across middle and high schools in MJUSD schools. Our students can do it!!

MJUSD middle schools offer a robust selection of Honors courses to support acceleration for students which is a powerful testament of our students' drive to excel and the dedication of our teachers to design courses that prepare students for their success in high school Honors, Advanced Placement and Dual Enrollment college courses.

