These days we find ourselves now more than ever in a time where things are tougher. The Marysville Joint Unified School District family sees and recognizes this so we have partnered with many community organizations to host an event for Yuba County families to give back to our community and maybe help out a little as we enter into the winter and holiday seasons.
At these events, families can get free haircuts, eye exams, and dental services. There will also be new or gently used coats and blankets available to those who need them and other community representatives sharing resources and information such as the local Blue Zones, Yuba County OneStop, Yuba Probation, Peach Tree Health and others. Thanks again to our staff members who helped contribute items during our October donation drive and to all who have helped make this event become a reality! Hope to see you there!