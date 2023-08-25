Marysville Joint Unified School District (MJUSD) staff are committed to ongoing growth and improvement so that our students can get the best education in our schools. Did you know that over 260 out of 500 teachers attended the professional development opportunities offered in July, before school started?
According to MJUSD Ed Services Directors Ms. Stratton and Ms. Guy, “the overarching focus of MJSUD’s professional learning is Literacy as the district starts implementation of the literacy plan developed by our teachers and administrators!” In addition, throughout June and July, professional learning began with teachers attending various in-state and out of state conferences to grow skills and knowledge in AVID, Professional Learning Communities (PLC), and Project Based Learning (PBL). These collaborative experiences allow teachers to not only network with other educators across the nation, but support hands-on learning with designing robust programs that engage students in the classroom. Many of these are focused on enhancing college and/or career readiness.
MJUSD in-house professional development sessions began in late July. Training sessions were offered in Structured Literacy at the elementary level, Literacy for “Big Kids” at the secondary level in all subject areas, Enhanced Core Reading Instruction (ECRI) training for teachers teaching grades K-2, Expository Reading and Writing Curriculum (ERWC) for secondary English teachers, as well as BeGlad courses strategies for English Learners. Teachers also had the opportunity to brush up and learn more about the Renaissance STAR Universal Screener and monitoring for English Language Arts and mathematics. Our PE teachers also had the opportunity to learn more about instructional strategies for increased student engagement. These trainings were available to all teachers districtwide and we are excited that over 50% of our teachers chose to attend and build on their skills.
In addition, 50 new teachers participated in a two-day workshop where they learned about high quality first instruction, classroom management strategies, classroom setup, and more which were provided by two veteran teachers Ms. Heather Baker and Ms. Jennifer Campbell. Our new Special Education teachers also had training in learning our online IEP system, writing IEP, and how to facilitate an IEP meeting.
Professional learning will continue all year with wonderful opportunities to help expand the knowledge of all of our dedicated teachers so that our teachers receive the best possible instruction daily.