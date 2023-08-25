Marysville Joint Unified School District (MJUSD) staff are committed to ongoing growth and improvement so that our students can get the best education in our schools. Did you know that over 260 out of 500 teachers attended the professional development opportunities offered in July, before school started? 

According to MJUSD Ed Services Directors Ms. Stratton and Ms. Guy, “the overarching focus of MJSUD’s professional learning is Literacy as the district starts implementation of the literacy plan developed by our teachers and administrators!” In addition, throughout June and July, professional learning began with teachers attending various in-state and out of state conferences to grow skills and knowledge in AVID, Professional Learning Communities (PLC), and Project Based Learning (PBL). These collaborative experiences allow teachers to not only network with other educators across the nation, but support hands-on learning with designing robust programs that engage students in the classroom. Many of these are focused on enhancing college and/or career readiness.

